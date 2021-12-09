Watch
Serena Williams to miss first grand slam tournament of 2022

Andy Brownbill/AP
FILE - United States' Serena Williams makes a forehand return to compatriot Danielle Collins during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Not long after Serena Williams' name was absent from the entry list for the Australian Open, she confirmed the obvious: the seven-time champion won't play the 2022 edition of the season-opening major in January.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)
Posted at 11:24 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 23:26:28-05

Serena Williams will not play in the 2022 Australian Open.

Speculation about the tennis star's participation in the first grand slam of 2022 grew after the tournament released its entry list, which did not feature Williams' name.

In a statement to the tournament, the former world No. 1 tennis player confirmed she would not be playing in the event.

"Following the advice of my medical team, I have decided to withdraw from this year's Australian Open," Williams said.

Williams has not played a professional tennis match since a hamstring injury forced her to retire in the first round of Wimbledon.

"I am not where I need to be physically to compete," Williams' statement says.

It's unclear whether Williams will ever play again in Australia. After losing in the Australian Open semifinals in 2021, Williams said if that was her "farewell" match, she wouldn't tell anyone.

