There's a secret Harry Potter drink menu available at Starbucks. Here's how to order.

Starbucks' secret menu has Harry Potter fans in mind, with a catch.
TUCSON, Ariz. - Starbucks has had a secret menu with three drinks inspired by the Harry Potter series, but the secret's out today.
According to the unofficial Starbucks Secret Menu website, the off-menu drinks include a Butterbeer Latte, a Butterbeer Frappuccino and Harry Potter's Pumpkin Juice.
The one problem? Customers can't just go in and ask for them by name — they have to know the specific spell (or other name for the drink).
For the Butterbeer Frappuccino, ask for:
Harry Potter's Pumpkin Juice is:
Butterbeer Latte is a little trickier with:
It's the closest thing Starbucks lovers will come to Hogsmeade without hopping on the Hogwarts Express.