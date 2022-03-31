Watch
UN creates investigative panel to investigate war crimes in Ukraine

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Russia Ukraine War hospital airstrike
Posted at 12:18 PM, Mar 31, 2022
The United Nations has appointed a commission to investigate possible war crimes in Ukraine.

Three human rights experts were appointed to the independent panel.

The team will look at all accusations of international humanitarian law violations.

The panel will interview witnesses and collect evidence, including forensic material, before presenting its findings in September.

Ukrainian leaders have accused Russian military forces of targeting and killing civilians, but Moscow has denied those claims.

The International Criminal Court, the Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe, as well as ten countries have started investigations into the war in Ukraine.

The UN has reported nearly 1,200 civilians have been killed since Russia began its invasion.

However, the toll is likely much higher, according to UN officials.

