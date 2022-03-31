Temporary cease-fire allows people to evacuate Mariupol

MARIUPOL, Ukraine — A convoy of 45 buses is headed to Mariupol in another attempt to evacuate people from the besieged port city.

Meanwhile, Russia pressed its attacks in several parts of Ukraine ahead of a planned new round of talks aimed at ending the fighting.

After the Russian military agreed to a limited cease-fire in the area, the Red Cross said Thursday its teams were traveling to Mariupol with relief and medical supplies and hoped to help pull civilians out of the beleaguered city on Friday.

The humanitarian corridor will be opened from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia, according to ABC News.

Previous attempts at establishing a humanitarian corridor out of the city have fallen apart.

Meanwhile, a regional official said Russian forces shelled suburbs of the capital that Ukraine recently retook control of.