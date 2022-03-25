Watch
NewsNationalRussia-Ukraine-Invasion

Actions

Officials: 300 dead in airstrike on theater in Mariupol

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War
AP
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on Saturday, March 19, 2022 shows the aftermath of the airstrike on the Mariupol Drama theater, Ukraine, and the area around it. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)
APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War
Posted at 6:24 AM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 06:24:18-04

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — The government of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol says 300 people died in a Russian airstrike on March 16 on a theater being used as a bomb shelter.

The post-Friday on the city government Telegram channel cited eyewitnesses for the toll of "about 300."

RELATED: Hundreds feared trapped in Ukraine theater hit by Russian airstrike

It was not immediately clear whether emergency workers had finished excavating the site or how the eyewitnesses arrived at the horrific death toll.

When the theater was struck, an enormous inscription reading "CHILDREN" was posted outside in Russian, intended to be visible from the skies above.

Soon after the airstrike, the Ukrainian Parliament's human rights commissioner said more than 1,300 people had been sheltering in the building.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!