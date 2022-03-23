NATO: Up to 15k Russian soldiers killed in conflict in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — NATO estimates that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in a month of fighting in Ukraine.

A senior NATO military official said Wednesday the estimate was based on information from Ukrainian officials, what Russia has released — intentionally or not — and intelligence gathered from open sources.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by NATO.

The U.S. government has not provided public estimates regarding Russian or Ukrainian casualties.

The casualties include soldiers killed in action, wounded in action, and those taken prisoner or missing in action, according to the NATO official.