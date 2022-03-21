How to help zoos in Ukraine amid Russian invasion

There is now a way to help zoos in Ukraine as the Russian invasion of the country continues.

The European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA) is coordinating the collection of relief funds for Ukrainian zoos.

Funds raised will be used to assist Ukrainian zoos to continue to provide food and care to animals in conditions of relative welfare and safety, as well as providing support for care staff and management at the zoos.

EAZA says Funds will be allocated on the basis of need according to the requests we receive from zoos, and will be distributed to recipients through channels subject to reasonable due diligence. A full report on the fund and its use of donations to support Ukrainian zoos will be issued in due course.

ZooTampa is among the groups that donated to the fund.

We have all been moved by the photos, videos, and interviews of the dedicated Animal Care Professionals in Ukraine who have chosen to stay and care for their animals, no matter the risk. Our hearts go out to them, their families, and the people of Ukraine. 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/nktDtyaed7 — ZooTampa at Lowry Park (@ZooTampa) March 21, 2022

"To our fellow Zoo Keepers, your love, dedication and bravery are truly inspiring, and we stand with you! Thank you for all your doing," ZooTampa said in a tweet.