How to help zoos in Ukraine amid Russian invasion

How to help zoos in Ukraine.
Posted at 2:25 PM, Mar 21, 2022
There is now a way to help zoos in Ukraine as the Russian invasion of the country continues.

The European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA) is coordinating the collection of relief funds for Ukrainian zoos.

Funds raised will be used to assist Ukrainian zoos to continue to provide food and care to animals in conditions of relative welfare and safety, as well as providing support for care staff and management at the zoos.

EAZA says Funds will be allocated on the basis of need according to the requests we receive from zoos, and will be distributed to recipients through channels subject to reasonable due diligence. A full report on the fund and its use of donations to support Ukrainian zoos will be issued in due course.

To donate, click here.

ZooTampa is among the groups that donated to the fund.

"To our fellow Zoo Keepers, your love, dedication and bravery are truly inspiring, and we stand with you! Thank you for all your doing," ZooTampa said in a tweet.

