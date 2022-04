Rescued pulled a puppy out from the debris in Ukraine after an attack in the region of Donbas.

Video shows rescuers digging through a pile of rubble until they’re able to find the dog.

The puppy and its 77-year-old owner “narrowly escaped death,” official adviser Anton Gerashchenko said in a tweet.

Both the owner and the dog received medical care.

The National Police of Ukraine said that both the dog and the owner are doing well.