After decades-long hiatus, Pink Floyd release music to raise money for Ukraine

(LONDON) — Pink Floyd are releasing their first new music in almost three decades to raise money for the people of Ukraine.

“Hey Hey Rise Up” features group members David Gilmour and Nick Mason, with vocals from Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the band BoomBox. It is Pink Floyd’s first original recording since “The Division Bell” in 1994.

The song features Khlyvnyuk singing a patriotic Ukrainian song, from a clip he recorded in front of Kyiv’s St. Sophia Cathedral and posted on social media.