Rumors confirmed: Taco Bell debuts $1 Nacho Fries

Taco Bell has added Nacho Fries to the menu for just $1... That's right, your fourth meal just got a whole lot better.

The crispy fries will be covered in bold Mexican seasoning and served with a dippable side of warm Nacho Cheese.

Nacho Fries will be available a la carte for a limited time. The fries will also be served Supreme for $2.49 or Bell Grande for $3.49, topped with beloved Taco Bell add-ons, including beef, Pico de Gallo, nacho cheese and sour cream. Bonus features will include a $5 box with fries, a Doritos Locos Taco, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch and Medium Drink, according to their website.

Taco Bell's Nacho Fries will be available nationwide beginning Thursday, January 25.

