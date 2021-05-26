Watch
'Retail workers are tired': Claire's employees at Iowa mall voice frustration on signs

Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - A Claire's store is seen in New York, Saturday, March 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 1:54 PM, May 26, 2021
DES MOINES, Iowa — The retail industry, which was hit hard due to the coronavirus, is slowly starting to rebound as more and more Americans become vaccinated, and federal, state, and local health officials are easing up on mask mandates for those fully vaccinated.

But some employees are facing some trying challenges.

Employees at Claire's store in Des Moines, Iowa, voiced their concern about their wages and the lack of respect they received from customers.

According to WTHR, Lindsay Crowe was shopping at the Jordan Creek Mall when she noticed two signs hanging on the glass of the store.

She posted the signs on her Facebook page."Sorry! We are closed due to the fact that Claire's does not pay or appreciate their employees enough. We are tired of it! Bye," the top sign read.

The second sign said, "PSA: CUSTOMERS: Retail workers are tired. Stay kind & respectful, or stay home. This location has run 2 good people ragged."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the post has been shared more than 1,600 times.

Crowe told WTHR that she is trying to be "more mindful and kinder to service employees during the pandemic."

Claire's commented on Crowe's post, saying, "Thank you for notifying us about this. We appreciate it and will be investigating this immediately."

EW Scripps has reached out to Claire's for comment but has not heard back from them.

