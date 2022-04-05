Watch
Residents evacuated from Florida apartments that are deemed unsafe

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Moving vans and trucks are shown parked outside the Bayview 60 Homes apartment building, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in North Miami Beach, Fla. City officials in North Miami Beach ordered residents of the five-story apartment building to evacuate after deeming the building "structurally unsound" during its 50-year recertification process. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Residents of a five-story apartment building near Miami have been evacuated after an engineer said its foundation was unsound.

The step comes as officials heighten focus on the safety of aging buildings following last year’s deadly Surfside collapse.

The evacuations Monday and Tuesday took place at Bayview 60 Homes, which was built in 1972 in North Miami Beach.

They happened during one of the structure’s recertification inspections that are required by the county every 10 years, following its initial 40-year recertification.

That process has drawn new scrutiny after the Champlain Towers South collapse last year killed 98 people as it was undergoing its 40-year check.

Miami-Dade County is moving toward requiring the first major recertification to take place after 30 years.

