Reports: U.S. plans more sanctions for Russia

The United States is expected to impose another round of sanctions on Russia.

Sources tell CNN the decision could happen as soon as Friday.

President Joe Biden previously told CNN that sanctioning Vladimir Putin was “on the table.”

Reuters reports that the U.S. could impose sanctions on a head of state and designate Putin.

The U.S. has previously imposed sanctions on heads of state, including Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

The possibility of another round of sanctions from the U.S. comes shortly after Britain announced it plans to impose its own sanctions on Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “the world must make certain President Putin would fail in this act of aggression.”

Earlier on Friday, the European Union voted to go ahead with a third round of sanctions against Putin and Lavrov.

27 member states decided to freeze the assets of the two Russian leaders.

The EU has also contemplated banning Putin and Lavrov from traveling in the EU.

But European leaders have decided against it for now, saying it may complicate diplomatic moves.