Radio host gives play-by-play of attempted truck break-in

A Seattle radio station talk show host gave a play-by-play account of a man attempting to break into an employee's truck parked in the station's lot.

According to KIRO radio, the incident took place Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, John Curley gave an account of the incident thanks to security video.

In the video, the suspect used a mop handle to attempt to break the window of the pickup truck. After several attempts, the person unable to break into the pickup truck.