Queen Elizabeth II waves at crowd: Festive pageant caps queen's Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II has appeared at the balcony of Buckingham Palace, delighting fans who had hoped to catch a glimpse of her during the final day of festivities marking the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

The 96-year-old monarch has curtailed her schedule in recent months due to problems moving around. Prior to Sunday, the queen had only appeared in public twice during the four-day Platinum Jubilee. Earlier, a boisterous, colorful street pageant celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's life and highlighting Britain's diversity paraded through central London.

When it was finished, thousands of people flooded onto the Mall in front of the palace, hoping to see the queen.