Putin reportedly strikes defiant tone in call with Macron

PARIS — A French official said French President Emmanuel Macron spoke for 90 minutes by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who told Macron that military operations in Ukraine are “going according to plan.”

The official at the French Elysee presidential palace said the two leaders spoke at Putin’s request.

Putin reportedly told Macron Thursday the conflict would continue “until the end” unless negotiations meet his terms.

Putin said negotiations must center on the “neutralization and disarmament of Ukraine,” according to the French official. Putin reportedly said he would attain that goal by military means, if not by political and diplomatic means.

The statements apparently didn't provide Macon with confidence that the conflict would end anytime soon. He reportedly fears the worst is yet to come, according to French news agency AFP.

In a video statement Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed that the country will rebuild after the war and insisted Russia will reimburse them for the cost.