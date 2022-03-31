Watch
Program aims to make homes more energy-efficient, lower costs for families

Mary Altaffer/AP
Posted at 6:04 AM, Mar 31, 2022
The Biden Administration and the U.S. Department of Energy announced investments in a program to make lower-income homes more energy efficient.

According to a press release, DOE is accepting applications from states, Tribes, and territories for $3.16 billion in new funding through the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) – DOE’s largest residential energy retrofit program.

DOE said the expanded funding will allow states to retrofit thousands of low-income homes to make them healthier and more energy-efficient while lowering utility bills.

“Home energy retrofits and upgrades – like electrification, heat pumps, LED lighting, insulation, and sealing up leaks – can slash monthly energy bills for families and improve the air we breathe,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “Thanks to the transformative investments in President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we will be able to help households in disadvantaged communities, reduce carbon emissions, and generate good-paying local jobs in every corner of America.”

Click here for more information on how to apply in Florida.

