Private island near Florida Keys seeking new owner for $75 million

Posted at 1:40 PM, Feb 26, 2024
If you've got money burning a hole in your pocket, you're in luck: a 26-acre private island is for sale near the Florida Keys, all for the low, low price of $75 million.

According to a listing on Compass, the island, known as Pumpkin Key, offers a pool home, a white sand beach, two tennis courts, and more. There's even a helipad so residents can take a quick ten-minute flight to Miami.

The listing says the island "stands as a beacon of distinction and exclusivity," and a calculator on the site estimates a monthly 30-year fixed mortgage payment of $412,904.

The island, however, has gone down in price, with a 2020 listing offering it for $95 million.

