Prison bus involved in rollover accident on Highway 281 in Texas

GEORGE WEST, Texas — Law enforcement officials are investigating the crash of a prison bus that took place early Friday morning on a rain-slicked State Highway 281 about three miles south of George West, Texas.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Nathan Brandley confirmed that more than 40 prisoners were on the bus, which was en route to the Dominguez unit in San Antonio.

Brandley said the accident occurred about 7:30 a.m. local time.

Multiple agencies were called to the scene, including the new AMBUS unit from Corpus Christi Fire Department.

All of the prisoners on the bus have been accounted for.

There has been no exact number of injuries announced in the crash, but Brandley said multiple people were complaining about neck pain after the crash.

This story was originally published by Corderro McMurry at KRIS.