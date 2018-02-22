President Trump says he's opposed to schools participating in active shooter drills

CNN
2:36 PM, Feb 22, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 15: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks about the shooting yesterday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, at the White House on February 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. Yesterday's tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida left 17 people dead. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Win McNamee
Copyright Getty Images

President Donald Trump grew indignant on Thursday in opposing "active shooter drills" in schools, making a rare reference to his own son as he described the practice as "crazy."

"Active shooter drills is a very negative thing, I'll be honest with you," he said at the White House. "I think that's a very negative thing to be talking about. I don't like it. I don't want to tell my son 'you're going to have to participate in an active shooter drill. I'd much rather have a hardened school."

Trump's youngest son, Barron, is 11 years old.

"I don't like it. I'd much rather have a hardened school. I don't like it. I wouldn't want to tell my son that you're going to participate in an active shooter drill," he said.

"I think it's crazy. I think it's very bad for children."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.