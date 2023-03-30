Politicians react to the indictment of former President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON — Within minutes of the news breaking that former President Trump has been indicted, politicians and other leaders began reacting across social media.
Outrageous.— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 30, 2023
I can’t believe this is happening in America. President Trump is the GREATEST President I’ve ever seen, but because he fights for YOU, they want him BEHIND BARS! We’ll have the last laugh. President Trump will be BACK in the White House!!— Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) March 30, 2023
President Donald Trump always fought for us. He puts the American people above corrupt interests. For that reason alone, the powerful will never stop coming for him.— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 30, 2023
A majority of Americans know Alvin Bragg’s witch hunt is a politically motivated https://t.co/jxF97B2x8U…
The indictment of a former president is a somber day for America. It’s also a time to put faith in our judicial system. Donald Trump deserves every protection provided to him by the Constitution. As that unfolds, let us neither celebrate nor destroy. Justice benefits us all.— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 30, 2023