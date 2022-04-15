Police rescue orphaned bear

Officers with the Greenfield Police Department in Massachusetts rescued an orphaned bear.

The department said the scared cub was spotted in a tree last week. Two officers were able to get the bear down from the tree and place it in the back of their cruiser.

It was taken to the police station until wildlife officials could pick it up.

The next day, the bear was transported to the wildlife clinic at Tufts University.

Veterinarians say the cub is approximately 12-weeks old and is in "good physical condition."

She will be taken to the Kilham Bear Center in New Hampshire for rehabilitation before being re-released into the wild.

Police believe the cub's mother and siblings were hit and killed by a car.