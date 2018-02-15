Police: Ohio student charged after referencing Florida shooting on social media

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Police charged a Ross High School student after the student made a social media post referring to the Florida high school shooting, Capt. Jack Tremain said.

The student, a juvenile, faces charges of inducing panic. Police said they took the student into custody at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Seventeen people were killed in a mass shooting Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Ross Township police did not specify what the Ross High School student’s post said or how it referenced the shooting.

The juvenile is being held at the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center. The incident remains under investigation.