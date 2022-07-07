Police officers rescue family from burning apartment

Police officers in Indiana came to the rescue of a family that was trapped inside a burning apartment.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they quickly realized there was no way to reach the front door of the apartment.

After a child inside the apartment began breaking out windows, officers instructed everyone to jump out one by one.

Maidson police officers and detectives were waiting below to catch each child and an adult female.

Two of the officers are reportedly experienced firefighters and began fighting the fire until more firefighters could arrive.

Everyone made it out OK. The cause of the fire is under investigation.