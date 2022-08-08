Watch Now
Police believe drunk driver caused deadly golf car crash

Posted at 11:38 AM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 11:38:02-04

Four people are dead, including two children, after an SUV crashed into a golf cart in Texas.

Police said the driver of the SUV, Miguel Espinoza, ran a stop sign and hit the golf cart late Saturday night in Galveston.

Two people, an adult and a child, who were also in the golf cart, are reportedly in critical condition.

Espinoza, 45, survived the crash. He is accused of driving while intoxicated.

According to online jail records, Espinoza is charged with four counts of manslaughter

He's being held on a $400,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

