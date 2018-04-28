Phoenix mayor, council approve new rainbow crosswalk plan

PHOENIX - City officials voted unanimously on Thursday to install two new rainbow-painted crosswalks to show support for the LGBTQ community in Phoenix.

The vote was in response to interest by community groups after noting several other cities across the country have installed rainbow crosswalks as a symbol of inclusiveness with the LGBTQ community.

"Phoenix values and embraces its LGBTQ brothers and sisters," Mayor Greg Stanton said. "Phoenix is committed to ensuring equal treatment and rights for everyone and showing our support because we know diversity makes us stronger."

The proposed rainbow crosswalks would be installed at two existing pedestrian crosswalks, located at Central Avenue and Portland Street, and the other at the crossing of 7th and Glenrosa avenues.

The Phoenix Pride Community Foundation, one-n-ten, and Aunt Rita's Foundation have offered to cover the costs of materials, installation and ongoing maintenance for the rainbow-painted portions of the crosswalks that are not already maintained by the city.

All three groups are non-profits that serve and assist LGBTQ individuals and the community.

"The City of Phoenix has always maxed out its score on the equality index. They've been longtime supporters of not only one n ten but Phoenix Pride and all of our LGBTQ organizations," said Travis Shumake, with one-n-ten. "Several corporations have gotten behind us to say we'll help you maintain that crosswalk. If you can make it happen we'll figure out how to make sure its paid for so our youth feel welcome in this vibrant city."

City staff will work with these organizations to help provide specifications for design, materials, installation, and maintenance.