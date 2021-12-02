Watch
Pentagon chief says Guard who refuse vaccine cannot train

Alex Brandon/AP
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Lloyd Austin
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says no member of the National Guard will be allowed to participate in drills or other training required to maintain their status in the Guard unless they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or are given an exemption.

Austin spelled out the policy in a memo to military service leaders. Austin also said no federal pay will be provided to those Guard members who fail to comply with the vaccine mandate.

The policy is in line with Austin's rejection Monday of a request by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt that his Guard members not be required to get vaccinated.

