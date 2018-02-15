Florida assistant principal arrested on child porn charges

A Pasco County, Florida assistant principal is facing child pornography charges after being arrested Tuesday.

35-year-old Kyle Ritsema, the assistant principal at Cypress Creek Middle School, is accused of taking photos of a naked 14-year-old boy and sending them to another man.

The educator met the child online, and the two reportedly had a romantic relationship.

Ritsema told detectives the boy lied about his age, but text messages showed Ritsema saying he was having sex with a 15-year-old.

He has worked at three other schools in Pasco County: Pineview Middle, River Ridge Middle, and Seven Springs Middle.

The following recorded message was sent by the school district:

“Good evening coyotes. Earlier today one of our assistant principals, Mr. Ritsema, was taken into custody on federal charges. The district has been notified that law enforcement’s concerns are not related to our students, school or school district.”

Pasco School District spokeswoman Linda Cobbe told Scripps station WFTS in Tampa that Ritsema is on paid administrative leave.