Parents magazine releases list of 24 top learning apps for kids

Parents magazine on Friday released its list of Best Apps for Kids. The magazine names 24 winning apps that it says are considered the top learning apps for kids.

"With the school season in full swing, this year's list of The Best Apps for Kids has options to keep all children entertained while learning, including apps for science, reading, exploring, and more," said Editor in Chief of PARENTS, Julia Edelstein.

This is the second annual list the magazine has released. According to a press release, editors compiled the list based on input from teachers, screen-time experts, junior testers and parents.

GEOGRAPHY AND NATURE



Best for Animal Learning : Peekaboo Barn

: Peekaboo Barn Best for Marine Life : MarcoPolo Ocean

: MarcoPolo Ocean Best for Nature : Seek by iNaturalist

: Seek by iNaturalist Best for U.S. Geography : Stack the States

: Stack the States Best for World Geography : Barefoot World Atlas

STEM LEARNING



Best for Coding : ScratchJr

: ScratchJr Best for Engineering : Play and Learn Engineering

: Play and Learn Engineering Best for Math : Kahoot! DragonBox Numbers

: Kahoot! DragonBox Numbers Best for Music : Mazaam – The Musical Genius

READING AND WRITING



Best for Creative Writing : Write About This

: Write About This Best for E-Books : Epic – Kids' Books & Reading

: Epic – Kids' Books & Reading Best for Penmanship : Writing Wizard

: Writing Wizard Best for Phonics : Teach Your Monster to Read

: Teach Your Monster to Read Best for Reading Aloud : Read Along by Google

PUZZLES



Best for Coding Puzzles : Thinkrolls Play & Code

: Thinkrolls Play & Code Best for Crossword Puzzles : Montessori Crosswords

: Montessori Crosswords Best for Logic Puzzles : Winky Think Logic Puzzles

: Winky Think Logic Puzzles Best for Shape Puzzles : Busy Shapes

SOCIAL SKILLS



Best for Social-Emotional Games : PBS Kids Games

: PBS Kids Games Best for Social-Emotional Learning : Daniel Tiger's Grr-ific Feelings

: Daniel Tiger's Grr-ific Feelings Best for Videos : BrainPOP Jr. Movie of the Week

GENERAL LEARNING



BYJU's Learning App Featuring Disney

Hopster

Khan Academy Kids

