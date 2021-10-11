Parents magazine releases list of 24 top learning apps for kids

Parents magazine on Friday released its list of Best Apps for Kids. The magazine names 24 winning apps that it says are considered the top learning apps for kids.
"With the school season in full swing, this year's list of The Best Apps for Kids has options to keep all children entertained while learning, including apps for science, reading, exploring, and more," said Editor in Chief of PARENTS, Julia Edelstein.
This is the second annual list the magazine has released. According to a press release, editors compiled the list based on input from teachers, screen-time experts, junior testers and parents.
GEOGRAPHY AND NATURE
- Best for Animal Learning: Peekaboo Barn
- Best for Marine Life: MarcoPolo Ocean
- Best for Nature: Seek by iNaturalist
- Best for U.S. Geography: Stack the States
- Best for World Geography: Barefoot World Atlas
STEM LEARNING
- Best for Coding: ScratchJr
- Best for Engineering: Play and Learn Engineering
- Best for Math: Kahoot! DragonBox Numbers
- Best for Music: Mazaam – The Musical Genius
READING AND WRITING
- Best for Creative Writing: Write About This
- Best for E-Books: Epic – Kids' Books & Reading
- Best for Penmanship: Writing Wizard
- Best for Phonics: Teach Your Monster to Read
- Best for Reading Aloud: Read Along by Google
PUZZLES
- Best for Coding Puzzles: Thinkrolls Play & Code
- Best for Crossword Puzzles: Montessori Crosswords
- Best for Logic Puzzles: Winky Think Logic Puzzles
- Best for Shape Puzzles: Busy Shapes
SOCIAL SKILLS
- Best for Social-Emotional Games: PBS Kids Games
- Best for Social-Emotional Learning: Daniel Tiger's Grr-ific Feelings
- Best for Videos: BrainPOP Jr. Movie of the Week
GENERAL LEARNING
- BYJU's Learning App Featuring Disney
- Hopster
- Khan Academy Kids