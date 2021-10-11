Watch
Parents magazine releases list of 24 top learning apps for kids

Associated Press
In this July 12, 2018, photo, children work on a digital program at Coby Preschool in Yoshikawa, suburban Tokyo, on an assignment, which was to draw on a triangle on an iPad. For the kids, it’s all about having fun. Japanese preschool programs equipped with tablet computers aim to prepare kids for the digital age. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama)
Posted at 5:25 AM, Oct 11, 2021
Parents magazine on Friday released its list of Best Apps for Kids. The magazine names 24 winning apps that it says are considered the top learning apps for kids.

"With the school season in full swing, this year's list of The Best Apps for Kids has options to keep all children entertained while learning, including apps for science, reading, exploring, and more," said Editor in Chief of PARENTS, Julia Edelstein.

This is the second annual list the magazine has released. According to a press release, editors compiled the list based on input from teachers, screen-time experts, junior testers and parents.

GEOGRAPHY AND NATURE

  • Best for Animal Learning: Peekaboo Barn
  • Best for Marine Life: MarcoPolo Ocean
  • Best for Nature: Seek by iNaturalist
  • Best for U.S. Geography: Stack the States
  • Best for World Geography: Barefoot World Atlas

STEM LEARNING

  • Best for Coding: ScratchJr
  • Best for Engineering: Play and Learn Engineering
  • Best for Math: Kahoot! DragonBox Numbers
  • Best for Music: Mazaam – The Musical Genius

READING AND WRITING

  • Best for Creative Writing: Write About This
  • Best for E-Books: Epic – Kids' Books & Reading
  • Best for Penmanship: Writing Wizard
  • Best for Phonics: Teach Your Monster to Read
  • Best for Reading Aloud: Read Along by Google

PUZZLES

  • Best for Coding Puzzles: Thinkrolls Play & Code
  • Best for Crossword Puzzles: Montessori Crosswords
  • Best for Logic Puzzles: Winky Think Logic Puzzles
  • Best for Shape Puzzles: Busy Shapes

SOCIAL SKILLS

  • Best for Social-Emotional Games: PBS Kids Games
  • Best for Social-Emotional Learning: Daniel Tiger's Grr-ific Feelings
  • Best for Videos: BrainPOP Jr. Movie of the Week

GENERAL LEARNING

  • BYJU's Learning App Featuring Disney
  • Hopster
  • Khan Academy Kids

Click here for the full list.

