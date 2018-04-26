Otto Warmbier's parents sue North Korea for 'brutal torture' and 'murder' of their son

In the document, Fred and Cindy Warmbier accuse Kim Jong Un's "criminal" regime of brutally torturing and murdering the 22-year-old during his 17-month-long captivity from Jan. 2, 2016, through June 13, 2017.
“Otto was taken hostage, kept as a prisoner for political purposes, used as a pawn and singled out for exceptionally harsh and brutal treatment by Kim Jong Un. Kim and his regime have portrayed themselves as innocent, while they intentionally destroyed our son’s life. This lawsuit is another step in holding North Korea accountable for its barbaric treatment of Otto and our family," said Fred Warmbier in a statement.
In a news conference, Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco said she did not see "any evidence of trauma" to Otto's teeth upon his return from North Korea and that she was surprised by the Warmbier's statements.
“You are powerful witnesses to a menace that threatens our world, and your strength inspires truly us all,” Trump said to the Warmbiers. “Tonight, we pledge to honor Otto's memory with total American resolve.”