Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson launch fund with $10 million for displaced Maui residents

AP
Dwayne Johnson attends the world premiere of "Black Adam" in New York on Oct. 12, 2022, left, and Oprah Winfrey appears at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans on June 30, 2023. Johnson and Winfrey have committed $10 million to make direct payments to people on Maui who are unable to return to their homes because of the wildfires. (AP Photo)
Posted at 12:22 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 12:23:46-04

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson have committed $10 million to make direct payments to people on Maui who are unable to return to their homes because of the wildfires.

The People's Fund of Maui announced Thursday it will give $1,200 a month to adults who are not able to return to their primary residences because of the recent wildfires.

That includes people who owned and rented their homes, according to the fund's website.

At least 115 people were killed in the fires and an unknown number are still missing.

The fire that ripped through the historic town of Lahaina on Aug. 8 was the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century.

