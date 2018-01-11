Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Bridges among those affected by mudslides

Some famous residents of Southern California's Santa Barbara County are speaking out in the midst of mudslides that have killed at least 17 people.

Weeks after fires devastated the area, flood waters and mudslides have destroyed homes and officials said at least eight people are missing.

Ellen DeGeneres, who lives in Montecito, spoke emotionally on her show Wednesdasy about what has been happening in her community.

She said she and her wife, Portia de Rossi had to evacuate their home on Sunday, just 10 days after returning from a previous evacuation for wildfires.

DeGeneres tweeted the video of her remarks on Thursday.

"I work in L.A. but I consider Montecito my home," she said. "I live there, Oprah lives there. It's not just a wealth community. It's filled with a lot of different types of people from all backgrounds."

"There are people who are missing family members. They're finding people and bodies," she later added, at times pausing to take a breath. "You hear the word mudslides and you have no idea the impact that it has. But after the largest fire in California history, it's catastrophic, it's beyond recognizable."

DeGeneres also Facetimed with her neighbor Oprah Winfrey, who earlier this week shared images of the destruction near her home.

Actor Jeff Bridges also tweeted that he and his family were affected.

"Our home has been severely damaged, but we are safe, and so thankful for that and for the first responders who are working tirelessly to save people," he said. "We are heartbroken over the loss of lives in our community. Your prayers and best wishes are most appreciated."

Resident Rob Lowe offered condolences on social media.

"Mourning the dead in our little town tonight," Lowe wrote in a tweet. "Praying for the survivors and preparing for whatever may come. #Montecito"

