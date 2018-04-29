Off-duty Arkansas police officer killed inside home

An off-duty Forrest City, Arkansas police officer was shot and killed inside of his home Saturday afternoon from a gunman who sprayed dozens of bullets into the officer's home.

An eyewitness told WREG-TV that Officer Oliver Johnson, Jr. was inside his home when someone in a vehicle sprayed the home with as many as 40 bullets.

At least one of those bullets struck Johnson. Johnson's family attempted to perform CPR on the officer before paramedics arrived.

Police told WREG that they do not believe Johnson was the target.

"It was an encounter between the suspects and another group outside of the apartment," West Memphis Police Captain Joe Baker told WREG. "This hits everyone a little close to home in law enforcement. He was a police officer, some of my officers did, in fact, know him."