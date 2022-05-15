1 dead, several others wounded in shooting at Southern California church, authorities say

A person is dead and several others were wounded in a shooting at a church in Southern California, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting occurred inside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Hills Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

"Four victims have been critically wounded, one with minor injuries," the Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted. "All victims are adults and are enroute to the hospital. One victim is deceased at the scene."

One person has been detained and a weapon was recovered, the department said.

Laguna Hills is about 50 miles south of Los Angeles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.