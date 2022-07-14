A North Carolina-based company recalls several of its dog treats due to possible salmonella contamination.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Stormberg Foods issued the recall after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services reported on July 6 that a collected sample tested positive for Salmonella spp.

The FDA said the recalled products include Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treat.

According to the FDA notice, pets could be affected by salmonella by eating the contaminated products.

Also, humans are at risk if they handle the recalled products, so the FDA suggests washing your hands thoroughly if you come into contact with the products or a surface the items were on, the FDA said.

The agency said that if a pet has consumed the contaminated products and is showing symptoms of diarrhea, fever, and vomiting, contact your veterinarian.

The FDA said they had not received any reports of illness.

According to the agency, the products were shipped to California, Minnesota, North Carolina, and Rhode Island warehouses and distributed between June 8 and June 22, 2022.

For information on how to return the recalled products or how to properly dispose of them, consumers can email the company at stormbergship@gmail.com.