New York State Assembly suspending impeachment investigation after Cuomo's resignation

ALBANY, N.Y. — The speaker of the New York State Assembly, Carl Heastie, announced Friday that lawmakers will suspend their impeachment investigation following Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation effective August 25.

Heastie says the decision was made after consulting with Chair Charles Lavine and majority colleagues.

According to Heastie, the decision was made for two reasons.

First, the purpose of the investigation was to determine whether the governor should remain in office and his resignation answers that directive.

Second, Heastie said Chair Lavine advised that it is the belief that the constitution does not authorize the legislature to impeach and remove an elected official who is no longer in office.

Let me be clear - the committee’s work over the last several months, although not complete, did uncover credible evidence in relation to allegations that have been made in reference to the governor. Underscoring the depth of this investigation, this evidence concerned not only sexual harassment and misconduct but also the misuse of state resources in relation to the publication of the governor’s memoir as well as improper and misleading disclosure of nursing home data during the COVID-19 pandemic.



This evidence - we believe - could likely have resulted in articles of impeachment had he not resigned. - Speaker Heastie

Heastie said he has asked Chair Lavine to turn over all the evidence the committee has gathered to relevant investigatory authorities.

As I have said, this has been a tragic chapter in our state’s history. The people of this great state expect and deserve a government they can count on to always have their best interests in mind. Our government should always operate in a transparent, safe and honest manner. These principles have and always will be the Assembly Majority’s commitment to all New Yorkers. - Speaker Heastie

This story was originally published by Anthony Reyes at WKBW.