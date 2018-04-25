New York girl turns lemons into lemonade

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) - They say when life gives you lemons... make lemonade. Now one Cheektowaga, New York girl is using the lemonade she makes to buy happiness for other children.

Eight year-old Abby Jacques was devastated when she found out someone stole her brand new bike from her home on Cleveland Drive, so she decided to take action.

She set up a lemonade stand to raise money for a new bike. Word about what happened to Abby spread on social media.

After Erie County Comptroller, Stefan Mychajliw posted a photo on Facebook, the community pitched in to help Abby get a new set of wheels.

Mychajliw and Howard Cadmus, owner of Sweet Jenny's in Williamsville, split the cost of a new bike.

You can still find Abby outside of her home selling lemonade, but now to help others.

All of Abby's future lemonade sales will be given to children in need of bikes and helmets at the Seneca Babcock Community Center.

For those looking to support Abby, a PayPal account has been set up.