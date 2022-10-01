New study finds that dogs can smell when humans are stressed

No wonder dogs have earned the title of "man's best friend."

A new study published Wednesday in the "Plos One" journal found that our four-legged companions might have the ability to know when humans are stressed.

Researchers collected samples of 36 people's breath and sweat before and after doing a task.

According to the study, the animals got the emotion right nearly 94% of the time.

Previous studies conducted found that dogs can already tell when a person is scared or happy, so researchers eliminated those competing scents for this study.

Dogs have 220 million olfactory receptors, which is more than quadruples the amount humans have.