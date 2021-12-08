Watch
Nevada teen gifts holiday cheer to Reno children's hospital

CNN Newsource
Posted at 12:34 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 12:34:35-05

A Nevada teen's battle with cancer two years ago has inspired him to give back during the holidays.

KTVN reported that Jonah Howell is collecting money to buy gifts for kids at the Renown Children's Hospital in Reno.

He knows all too well what it feels like to spend the holidays inside a hospital, the news outlet reported.

"A lot of kids don't expect to be in the hospital during the holiday season, and being here during Christmas is a really difficult time," said Brittany Best.

That's why he believes the gifts will help spread holiday cheer during a difficult time.

"At first, it was a shock. But most of the hardest part was Christmas. I had my phone, so I was watching everyone celebrate Christmas that year. And I was stuck in the hospital," said Howell.

He is now in remission and on a mission.

For the second year in a row, the 18-year-old is collecting money to buy gift sets.

So far, he's bought 20 - his goal is 55.

"It's the time to share and give. And it would just make me happy to know I can make the kids happy, and it would make the kids happy knowing they have Christmas back," said Howell.

