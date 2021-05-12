Watch
NASA postpones rocket launch at Wallops to Wednesday

John Raoux/AP
Workers near the top of the 526 ft. Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center spruce up the NASA logo standing on scaffolds in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket scheduled for May 27 will launch a Crew Dragon spacecraft on its first test flight with astronauts on-board to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 9:02 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 21:02:09-04

NASA announced that it's postponed its Tuesday rocket launch at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia to Wednesday.

The agency said the launch of the KiNET-X sounding rocket was scrubbed due to cloudy skies in Bermuda and Wallops.

The next launch opportunity will be no earlier than Wednesday at 8:06 p.m. EDT.

Backup days run through Sunday, the agency said.

The launch will consist of the release of barium vapor, which is not harmful to the environment or public health, that will form two green-violet clouds that may be visible for about 30 seconds.

NASA said the spherical clouds, a mixture of green and violet, will appear immediately after the vapor release.

They'll appear for about 30 seconds and then take on a violet color after exposure to sunlight.

