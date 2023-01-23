NASA astronaut becomes first Native American woman to conduct spacewalk

Nicole Mann became the first Native American woman to complete a spacewalk.

Mann conducted the spacewalk with Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata on Friday. They spent more than seven hours working on a platform where solar arrays will be installed later this year, NASA said.

"The installation is part of a series of spacewalks to augment the International Space Station’s power channels with new iROSAsn" NASA stated. "Four iROSAs have been installed so far, and two more will be mounted to the platforms installed during this spacewalk in the future."

AP This photo provided by NASA, astronauts NASA's Nicole Mann and Japan's Koichi Wakata venture out on a spacewalk at the International Space Station on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Their job was to install support struts for small solar panels launching this summer, part of a continuing effort by NASA to expand the space station's power grid. (NASA via AP)

This was the 258th spacewalk at the International Space Station and the first of 2023.

Mann arrived at the International Space Station in October. She is expected to spend six months in space working aboard the microgravity lab.

Mann is a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes.