Murder charge for Ohio deputy in Casey Goodson Jr. shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio sheriff's deputy who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times has been charged with murder and reckless homicide.

Now-retired Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Meade, who is white, was charged Thursday.

Last December, he shot Goodson, who was Black, in an encounter that is still largely unexplained and involved no body camera or dashcam footage.

A message was left seeking comment from Meade's attorney.

The attorney previously said the coroner's report that found Goodson was shot five times in the back has no bearing on the events.

The case remains under investigation by the U.S. attorney's office.

In March, the Associated Press reported that Meade was working as part of the U.S. Marshals Office fugitive task force the day of the shooting.

According to U.S. Marshal Peter Tobin, Meade confronted Goodson outside his home on the day of the shooting.

Tobin said Goodson, who was not the fugitive search subject, drove by and waved a gun at Meade, The AP reported.

The news outlet reported that a witness heard Meade command Goodson to drop his gun, and when he didn’t, Meade shot him, Tobin said.

According to Goodson's family, the news outlet reported that Goodson was holding a sandwich, not a gun.

The AP reported that deputies did not wear body-worn cameras at the time of the shooting, nor did they turn them back on until after the shooting occurred.