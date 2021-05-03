Mourners gathering Monday for funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.

Mourners will gather on Monday for the funeral of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot and killed by deputies in North Carolina.

The invite-only service at noon in a church in Elizabeth City follows public viewings held Sunday.

The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy, and other speakers will include civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the Rev. William Barber II who leads the Poor People’s campaign.

The 42-year-old Brown was shot and killed on April 21 by deputies attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants, sparking days of protests in the city in rural northeastern North Carolina.

