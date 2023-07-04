Mother dead, father and son injured after tree falls on canoe and kayak in North Carolina river, officials say

MITCHELL COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Authorities have released more information after a family's outdoor trip in Mitchell County turned into a tragedy.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) said on July 2, just after 1:30 p.m., an incident happened on the North Toe River, killing one person and injuring two others.

Officials say while navigating a section of the river approximately one mile downriver from the Penland post office, a large tree fell and hit a canoe and a kayak.

The canoe was being operated by Thomas Virant, 49, of Asheville, and Yumiko Virant, 49. The kayak was being operated by their 12-year-old son. Officials say no one witnessed the tree fall, and Thomas had to pull his family to the riverbank and call 911.

Once rescue arrived, Yumiko was pronounced dead on the scene and her husband was airlifted with severe injuries to Mission Hospital. Their son was also taken to Mission Hospital via ground transport suffering from severe injuries.

According to N.C. Wildlife, the tragedy was one the family probably couldn’t have avoided.

“They did have life jackets, so they were ready for any type of water issue that they may have had,” said Sr. Officer Willian Boone with N.C. Wildlife. “This was an incident that would be hard to prevent.”

The tree, according to Boone, was “rotted-out” at its center and its compromised condition was not apparent from the exterior.

The 4th of July holiday week traditionally sees a larger amount of both locals and tourists taking to the many rivers, trails and waterfalls throughout the area. The tragedy, according to Officer Boone, is a reminder to always be aware.

“Always keep your head on a swivel,” he says. “Always be looking for the unknown, and just be ready in case something does happen.”

