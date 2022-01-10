More than a dozen still in critical condition following weekend fire at Bronx apartment building

NEW YORK — Doctors are working to save the lives of several people gravely injured when smoke from a fire knocked them out or trapped them in their apartments in a New York City high-rise building.

Nineteen people, including nine children, died in the blaze, which took place in the Bronx at the Twin Park apartments Saturday.

More than 40 people were injured in the fires, according to WABC-TV in New York. Dozens of people were still being treated for their injuries in the hospital Monday, and as many as 13 were in critical condition.

Investigators determined that a malfunctioning electric space heater started the fire in the 19-story building.

The flames damaged only a small part of the building, but smoke escaped through the apartment's open door and turned stairwells into dark, ash-choked horrors.

"This is a horrific, horrific, painful moment for the city of New York, and the impact of this fire is going to really bring a level of just pain and despair in our city," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, according to CNN.

Sunday's fire in the Bronx is already the city's deadliest in three decades. It came just days after an apartment fire in Philadelphia killed 12 people, including eight children. Officials suspect that fire began when a child accidentally sparked a Christmas tree while playing with a lighter.