Mom, toddlers found dead were beaten to death

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say the two toddlers and mother found dead in a Lakewood apartment were killed by blunt force trauma to the head.

The News Tribune reports that authorities believe their father and husband Mbanza Yombo killed them.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 36-year-old Melissa Yombo, 2-year-old Precious and 1-year-old Lilly on Friday.

Officials haven’t yet ruled on Mbanza Yombo’s cause or manner of death.

Their bodies were found Wednesday after one of Melissa Yombo’s relatives and a Child Protective Services worker asked officers to do a welfare check.

The couple had missed a CPS appointment.

Lakewood police say it’s likely the bodies were in the apartment for at least a week.

It’s unclear why the family was meeting with CPS.