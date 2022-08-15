Mom, son use TikTok to demonstrate what to do in active school shooting

A mom on TikTok posted a video training her son on active shooter situations.

The video posted by Cassie Walton has over a million likes and comes after one of the deadliest elementary school shootings on record concluded the 2021-22 school years. In May, 19 students and two teachers were killed by a gunman at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.

The mom instructed her son on how to use his bulletproof backpack to shield his body. She also taught her son what to do if police arrive if the gunman is in the same room.

"In the back of your mind, you just are always worried about it. And it's never off the table," Walton told ABC News. "It's always possible no matter where you live, or what kind of school you go to, you just really never know."

The Uvalde district has received funds to help students purchase bulletproof backpacks, the Texas Tribune reported.