Minnesota authorities respond to police-involved shooting

Posted at 6:52 PM, Apr 18, 2021
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Minnesota say they’re investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tweeted about 4 p.m. Sunday that agents were en route to the incident.

They gave no other details. The Star Tribune, citing traffic camera video, said the man jumped out of a moving white car, ran along the median and into traffic, and appeared to point a gun at a white SUV.

The shooting comes a day before closing arguments in former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial in the death of George Floyd, and after a week of unrest that followed the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Black man by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, another suburb.

