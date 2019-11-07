Michael Bloomberg expected to file for Alabama 2020 primary

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is expected to file for the Alabama Democratic 2020 presidential primary , a Bloomberg spokesperson told CNN on Thursday.

Bloomberg said in March that he had decided against running for president in 2020. The New York Times , which first reported the expected Alabama filing, reports Bloomberg has been privately weighing a presidential bid for weeks but has not yet made a final decision.

Bloomberg dispatched staffers to Alabama to get enough signatures to qualify for the primary there, according to the Times. Alabama does not hold an early primary, but the deadline for a candidate to formally enter the race is Friday, according to the newspaper.

