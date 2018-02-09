McDonald's is giving away a $12,500 ring called the "Bling Mac."

The 18-karat gold ring is the top prize in a contest promoting the three different Big Mac sizes - the Grand Big Mac, the Big Mac, and the Mac Jr.

To enter the contest, McDonald's says fans have to tweet their love for the Big Mac to their official Twitter account, @McDonald's, with the hashtag #BlingMacContest.

You can check out the contest rules in the video below: